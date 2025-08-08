Is the US Reinstating a Visa Ban on PM Narendra Modi Over the 2002 Gujarat Riots? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pakistani Propaganda Account

New Delhi, August 08: A claim gaining traction on social media suggests that the United States is considering reinstating a visa ban on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Posts pushing this narrative assert that top US policymakers are re-evaluating Modi’s human rights record, with some even claiming that internal discussions are underway within the State Department to reimpose the travel ban that was in place before 2014.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a Twitter/X account operating under the name “Rebecca Smith”—claiming to be a Denmark-based South Asia analyst—has repeatedly posted content alleging that the US is preparing to blacklist Modi again. These posts have gone viral in certain online circles and have been amplified by several Pakistani handles and propaganda networks posing as independent experts. Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Slam PM Narendra Modi Over US-India Trade Deal? Viral Post Attributed to US President Is Fake.

There is no official confirmation or credible report from the US government indicating that it is considering reinstating a visa ban on PM Narendra Modi. The claim appears to be a fabrication rooted in disinformation campaigns, particularly by Pakistani propaganda outfits. The “Rebecca Smith” account cited in many of these claims is not a verified expert or credible source and has been previously flagged for spreading anti-India content under a false identity. Did India Pause Plan To Purchase 6 Boeing P-8I Poseidon in Retaliation to US President Donald Trump’s 50% Tariffs? No Official Confirmation, Unverified News Report Being Circulated.

While diplomatic relations between India and the United States have recently experienced turbulence—particularly over trade and tariff issues—there is no indication that this has extended into personal sanctions or visa actions. In fact, the US-India partnership continues on various strategic fronts, despite US President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on tariffs, including doubling import duties on Indian goods. PM Modi, responding to the pressure, declared India’s readiness to stand firm, making it clear that trade tensions will not affect the nation’s sovereign decisions.

