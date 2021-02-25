Fact Check: Metro Pillar Collapsed in Thane's Balkum? 2018 Video of Varanasi Flyover Collapse Accident in Uttar Pradesh Shared With False Claim

Mumbai, February 25: Recently, several fakes news are doing rounds on social media, creating panic among the masses by spreading misinformation. One such fake news, going viral on social media platforms, claimed that a metro pillar in Thanes’ Balkum collapsed, and many vehicles got crushed under the debris. However, the one-minute clip is misleading at the video is of an under-construction flyover collapse incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

One of the Twitter users, while sharing the video clip, pointed out that people were not wearing masks. In the video, it could be seen that a huge slap of the flyover fell on the vehicles parked on the road. People and security personal could be seen carrying out a rescue operation. Notably, the video could also found on YouTube. It was uploaded in May 2018. Varanasi Bridge Collapse: 18 Dead, Several Trapped; PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, UP CM Declares Compensation of Five Lakh.

Video Being Shared With Fake Claims:

Here Is The Original Video:

Some social media users also claimed that it was the video of under-construction Balanagar-Jeedimetla flyover collapse in Hyderabad. However, Telangana Police and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority denied reports of any such incident. Indian Railways to Resume All Trains from April 1, 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake News.

Notably, the tragic incident took place on May 16, 2016. The under-construction bridge collapsed near Varanasi Cantonment railway station. A total of 18 people had lost their lives in the incident. Several others were injured. Almost two months after the tragic incident, engineers of the UP Bridge Corporation and a contractor were among the eight people in connection with the accident.

Claim : Metro pillar flyover collapsed in Thane\'s Balkum area. Conclusion : The one-minute vide clip is of 2018 Varanasi flyover collapse accident. Full of Trash Clean

