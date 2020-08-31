New UGC Guidelines Orders First and Second Year Students to Take Exams in September 2020? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth

New Delhi, August 31: A viral message is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that as per the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the first and second year students will also have to take the exam along with final year students in September 2020. A morphed image that went viral on social media, claims that the UGC has announced new guidelines in which it has stated that exams will be held for all students, including the first and second year students.

The fake claim states: According to the new guidelines of the UGC, the first and second year students will also have to take the exam along with final year students in September 2020. Dismissing the fake information, a fact-check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the claim is fake as no such announcement has been made by the University Grants Commission (UGC). UPSC Exams 2020: Only Those With COVID-19 Negative Report Can Appear for UPSC Examination?.

On August 28, the Supreme Court upheld the UGC guidelines and said that no State and University can promote students in the final year/terminal semester without holding the examination, observing performance in such exams are a 'reflection of competence' of the students.

The court also ruled that the directives by the UGC to universities and colleges to hold final year exams by September 30 was well within its domain. The application shall be considered by the UGC and the rescheduled date be communicated to such State/Union Territory at the earliest, it said.

