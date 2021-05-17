Tree/Structure Fell on Parked Vehicle Near Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains & Winds Due to Cyclone Tauktae? Here's A Fact Check of Video Going Viral With Fake Claim

Mumbai, May 17: A video showing that a tree or a structure fell on the parked vehicles damaging them completely, claims to be of an area near Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai. It is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms. This comes as the city witnesses heavy rainfall and winds due to Cyclone Tuktae. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm to Hit Coast of Gujarat Today; Check Realtime Status Here.

However, fact check has shown that the video is false and not related to Mumbai. No such incident has been reported near the Trident Hotel in the city. The widely circulated video is of some other place. Cyclone Tauktae Day-Wise Forecast: Cyclonic Storm To Cross Gujarat Coast Between Porbandar and Naliya on May 18; Check Cyclone Path, Wind Speed and Intensity.

Viral Video Showing Tree Fell Over Parked Vehicles:

With the wind speed of 70 to 90 kilometre per hour this is what happened outside hotel Trident Nariman point Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7EdyCnY5e1 — 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) May 17, 2021

Fact Check Shows No Such Incident Reported Near Mumbai's Trident Hotel:

#FactCheck : No incident of tree/structure fall on vehicles is reported near #Trident hotel in #Mumbai. Video circulating on social media is false. Our correspondent reports that, incident was reported at some other place. @MumbaiPolice@mybmc #cyclonetaukate @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/Jg52IuD0Aj — AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) May 17, 2021

Viral Video Doesn't Belong to Mumbai:

#FakeNews - Trident Hotel Nariman Point Mumbai#Fact - Madina, Arab, Last year July 2020 pic.twitter.com/pOFgF6g9c6 — Pankaj Jain (@pj77in) May 17, 2021

People are advised to be careful of such false information doing rounds on the social media amid the Cyclonic Storm. Such misleading and fake messages can lead to unnecessary panic among people. They should rely only on authorised sources for any such information and should not forward any message before verifying it.

Claim : Tree/Structure fell over parked vehicles near Trident Hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai. Conclusion : No such incident has been reported near Trident Hotel in Mumbai. The video belongs to some other place. Full of Trash Clean

