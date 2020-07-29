Fitness Freaks Express Happiness via Funny Memes and Jokes as Gyms May Be Allowed to Reopen from August 5 According To Unlock 3.0 Guidelines

Gyms Will Be Allowed to Reopen from August 5 and Fitness Freaks Express Happiness via Funny Memes and Jokes! (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The people who had the hardest and longest wait during the lockdown has to be the gym freaks. But finally, they will be able o get back to their hustle because the central government has some good news for the fitness enthusiasts. August will see Unlock 3.0 and in the guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mention that gyms and yoga centres can reopen from August 5 if they follow specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Well, gym owners might have to be extra careful but this has brought a wave of happiness amid the fitness freaks. However, the best part has to be the funny gym memes and jokes that have taken over social media.

Given the grim situation where the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world, it is extremely important to help slow down the spread of the deadly, pneumonia-like virus. But the stay at home orders did affect gym goers majorly! If you are one, you will know exactly what we are talking about. But not anymore. You may be able to hit the gym from August but before that, you must check out the funny memes that jokes that gym enthusiasts are sharing to express their happiness! 'Work From Home' Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Employees Show the Hilarious Side of WFH Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GymBitsFitness (@gymbitsfitness) on Jul 23, 2020 at 2:45pm PDT

ROFL

LOL

LMAO

Anybody else praying for gyms to reopen? 🏋🏻‍♂️ These home workouts just aren't cutting it anymore 🤣#Gym #Meme #Funny pic.twitter.com/UNdfyEUPMZ — Validate UK (@ValidateUK) July 7, 2020

Relatable?

All of Us During Lockdown!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitness life Bodybuilding Gym (@fitnessylife) on Jul 29, 2020 at 3:51am PDT

This Hit Home!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirthan Hegde | 𝙈𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙚𝙧𝙙 (@hegdefit) on Jul 29, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

You Know!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙍𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙚𝙤 (@ralseo_fitness) on Jul 29, 2020 at 6:38am PDT

Which One Are You!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitness & Motivation (@overnightfit) on Jul 29, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

