Flight Passengers Cover Themselves in Plastic Sheets to Prevent Coronavirus, Video Goes Viral

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Washington D.C, February 20: Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, two apparently overcautious passengers were spotted on an unspecified flight covered in sheets of plastic, apparently to shield themselves from possible infection. The two were also donning surgical gloves and medical masks, prompting a fashion enthusiast, who was miffed at the drab outfit, to retort that "we need popping colours and bold patterns for our plague outfits".

This precautionary overkill was revealed in a short Twitter video posted by a user with the handle @Alyss423.The caption of the barely 3 seconds clip read: "Currently behind me on the plane. When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019"A barrage of hilarious and interesting comments followed on the social media post.

Currently behind me on the plane. When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/iOz1RsNSG1 — alyssa (@Alyss423) February 19, 2020

One user said that "he'll have the last laugh a few months from now--when he's the only one whose lungs still work well enough to laugh"."Weren't we all told not to put plastic bags over our heads as a kid?" commented another.

Meanwhile, an aspiring fashion critique believed that "this is the same stuff as last flu season and the one before that. Flu fashion really needs to get with the times. We need popping colours and bold patterns for our plague outfits."