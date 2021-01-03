The year of 2020 may be over, but three days into the New Year, we cannot forget what those twelve months felt like. As everyone looks forward to New Year 2021 with renewed hope and positivity, funny memes taking a dig at the year gone by continue. In a new trend of #SumUp2020WithASong, Twitter users are using song lyrics to describe how the year felt like. Some have made some funniest contributions. The top song is "Don't Stand So Close to Me" by The Police. But Twitterati had some of the funniest entries in here taking a dig at how it felt through the year like the toilet paper crisis or wildfires burning.

This Twitter trend started when Roe Rage asked his followers about which song helped them through 2020. However, the hashtag #SumUp2020WithASong was interpreted differently by some who gave funny songs as replies. Describing the mood for 2020, people shared some songs like "New Rules," "Don't Stand So Close to Me," "Dancing With Myself", "Burning Down the House," and some even changed the lyrics to suit the year better. The changed lyrics add to the fun of this trend. Music to My 'Year': From 'All by Myself' by Céline Dion to SRK's 'Jag Soona Soona Lage', 5 Songs That Perfectly Sum up 2020!

Check Tweets on #SumUp2020WithASong:

Hold My Hand... Sanitizer

I Want to Hold Your Hand Sanitizer #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/NtvYu7la9X — Jack Miller (@personaugratin) January 2, 2021

This is Fine!

Stay Away

Don’t Stand So Close To Me #SumUp2020WithASong — Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) January 2, 2021

New Rules to Follow

Numb!

HAHAHA

To All the Weight Gain

A Different Rock and Roll

I Love Rock and Toilet Paper Rolls#SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/8aFMO8Nz3R — Mindi :) (@mindilcious) January 3, 2021

While some people are answering the real songs that got them through this year, others are enjoying their hilarious takes to some songs and fitting them aptly into the year gone by. Towards, the end of last year, we saw several memes to fit 2020 in a nutshell. And looks like these jokes poking fun at the year will continue at least for a while.

