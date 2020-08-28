Ganeshotsav 2020 has begun. The festival is different this year—very low key, but continued to address the social issues with beautiful Lord Ganesha idols. We are in the middle of a pandemic. While the battle is on, the festive spirit is not dampened. Lord Ganesha arrived in every household, and pandals, to shower his blessings to the devotees. This year, eco-friendly Ganesha idols have reportedly been a hit, more than ever and so many creative idols have paved their ways to address the significant issues that the nation has been dealing since the past few months. From honouring frontline warriors to the pregnant elephant who died in Kerala, artists have created unique Ganpati idols to highlight social issues beautifully. In this article, we bring you pictures from this year’s Ganeshotsav festival that display Lord Ganesha’s idols, honouring many significant causes. Ganesh Chaturthi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Lord Ganesha in Hyderabad

Telangana: An idol of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given looks of Police personnel & doctor, and 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers, on #GaneshChaturthi amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/gxpySheTxe — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

This idol of Lord Ganesha has been given the looks of Police personnel and doctor, and he has been styled reported after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff, to honour the frontline warriors who are on the service, round the clock.

Lord Ganesha’s Idol at Vadodara

Ganpati theme highlighting a horrific incident where a pregnant elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Malappuram. The incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water. Idol at Philip jani house in Wadi Chokhandi pic.twitter.com/d11uOUeHT8 — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) August 23, 2020

This theme displays the horrific incident in Kerala, when a pregnant elephant died after allegedly eating a pineapple stuffed with crackers, which fed to her by locals.

Lord Ganesha’s Idol in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Nidhi Sharma, a resident of Indore made a #coronavirus themed Ganpati idol using chocolate for #GaneshChaturthi. She says, "Through this idol, I have tried to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as spread awareness about the disease." pic.twitter.com/uCYR0IV1vV — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

A resident, named Nidhi Sharma, as reported by ANI made this themed Ganpati idol. Through this, she wanted to pay tribute to all the COVID-19 warriors amid the pandemic and also to create awareness about the disease.

Goddess Gauri in Satara

My Police constable Komal Pawar(Shahupuri police station, SATARA) have unique theme for Gauri this year. This decoration speaks a lot. Salute to her creativity. pic.twitter.com/RyR5Gqba88 — Tejaswi Satpute @SataraSP (@TejaswiSatpute) August 25, 2020

Gauri Pujan is also marked during the Ganeshotsav festival. Police constable named Komal Pawar dressed up the idols of Goddess Gauri, as a doctor and policewoman—frontline heroes, working round the clock during this pandemic. The idols wear a facemask, and also held placards giving out an important message to control the further spread of COVID-19.

These are a few out of many beautiful creations from across the nation. Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant festival for the people in the country, and every year, Lord Ganesha is welcomed in full enthusiasm. This year’s was a low-key celebration, but devotees have found their unique ways to worship Bappa and deliver significant messages through the idols.

