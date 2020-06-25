A gold nugget that costs $50,000 was found on a Wheatbelt highway. It was found after the owners made a desperate call to find it on the Great Northern Highway in Wubin, located 270 km from Perth. They had lost it from their vehicle while it was moving on the highway. It was inside a black velvet bag when lost. Police in nearby Dalwallinu had asked people to keep an eye on the gold. After the price possession was found, Dalwallinu Police took to Twitter with a picture of the gold nugget saying, "The Nugget has been found! Big thanks to the wider community, the 83 yr old owner and his wife are very, very grateful, relieved and very happy." Nagpur Woman Loses Rs 8 Lakh in Gold, Cash at Son's Wedding.

After the nugget got lost the cops had taken to social media on Tuesday saying, "Lost Gt Northern Hwy, Wubin area, gold nugget $50K (similar in pic) nugget in a black velvet bag believed to have fallen from a moving vehicle, reward on offer, if found please contact Dalwallinu Police, 96610444 or your local police." Following which people came up with various theories of how it would have got lost.

Here's The Tweet:

Lost Gt Northern Hwy, Wubin area, gold nugget $50K (similar in pic) nugget in a black velvet bag believed to have fallen from a moving vehicle, reward on offer, if found please contact Dalwallinu Police, 96610444 or your local police. #fb pic.twitter.com/zqZml7g3DQ — Dalwallinu Police (@DalwallinuPol) June 23, 2020

Golden Nugget Found!

The Nugget has been found! Big thanks to the wider community, the 83 yr old owner and his wife are very, very grateful, relieved and very happy. #fb pic.twitter.com/IZVwYsHVuE — Dalwallinu Police (@DalwallinuPol) June 25, 2020

In fact, netizens tried to make up different ways to retriever. And when the golden nugget was found, social media users couldn't be happier, such dedication should be appreciated! Some also asked what was the reward on the nugget and if it was given to the person who found it. While others took the moment who school the owners who lost such a costly thing.

