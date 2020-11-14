It is a very happy Diwali 2020 for little Diya vendors on the street after Meerut police officers decided to purchase the clay lamps that poor kids were selling in abundance. As the officers saw that the kids were not able to sell any of their diyas since morning, they decided to make the day special for them by purchasing a lot of diyas from them at double the price. It is unfortunate that while we are celebrating the festival of lights at ease & privileged at our homes, some underprivileged kids won't even be able to put food on their plates if they don't sell off diyas. So while Diwali celebrations have taken over the country, a unique example of the generosity was set by the police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Diya Sales in Hyderbad Affected by COVID-19 Ahead of Diwali.

The policemen of TP Nagar police station in Meerut district had gone out on patrol on Friday when they saw that children were selling diyas on the road. they could clearly see the on their faces because of not being able to sell diyas that day. However, the SHO took this opportunity to help them and bought more than half the clay lamps from the children at double the cost. These policemen did not just buy lamps from children at double the cost, but also appealed other people on the streets to buy clay lamps from these children. After all the lamps were sold, the faces of those children glistened and they happily returned to their homes.

This special video was shared by Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Twitter. The caption translates to: "These policemen on duty in Meerut saw that the clay lamps(diyas) of these innocent people were not sold for a long time, so they reached out to the children and bought a lot of lamps from them, that too at double the price ... Isn't this the real Deepawali… Let us celebrate this kind of Deepawali as a part of PM Shri @narendramodi ji's campaign."

When the SHO saw these little girls upset and they asked the reason behind this, the girls explained how they were not able to sell Diyas all day and asked "how will they celebrate Diwali? At first, the girls thought that the police might have come to take away their shop BUT instead, they bought a lot of lamps from them at double the price.

