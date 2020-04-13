Happy Pana Sankranti 2020 Wishes: Sudarsan Pattnaik Greets on Nua Barsa or Maha Vishuba Sankranti With Beautiful Sand Art And Celebrates Odia New Year (View Pic)

Odia new year sand art (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is a festive day in India today, as its time for several traditional new year beginnings. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the celebrations will be limited everywhere. While people in North India are marking Baisakhi, the Punjabi New year, it is also Pana Sankranti, which is Odia New Year celebrated in Odisha. This day is also called as Nua Barsa or Maha Vishuba Sankranti. On this festive occasion, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a beautiful sand art to extend his greetings to all his followers and people on social media. Baisakhi & Maha Vishuba Sankranti 2020 Messages: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on the Occasion of Punjabi & Odia New Year.

Pana Sankranti also called as Mahabisuha Sankrant is a traditional new year day festival celebrated by Hindu in Odisha. Sudarsan Pattnaik is known for making sand arts on various occasions, honouring personalities, wishing for a birthday, commemorating important events or extending festival wishes. He had made several sand arts on Puri beach advising people to stay safe and take precautions at the early onset of Coronavirus. On Odia New Year 2020, he made a sand art for Oriya New Year. He wrote, "Best Wishes On The Auspicious Occasion #OdiaNewYear .#StayHome #StaySafe."

Check Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art on Odia New Year:

This day marks the beginning of the summer season in the region. So the idea is to drink pana which is a cold sweetened water made of fruit pulp. Many benevolent people offer pana to others as a gesture of goodwill. Because this offering is a mark of this festival it is known as Pana Sankranti. On this day, Odia people also worship Tulashi as it brings relief from the hear of the summer. Just like the other celebrations, it is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm. However, this time because of the lockdown situation all the celebrations will be low-key. And as we all know it is a tough time, it is also important to pass on the good vibes and cheer.