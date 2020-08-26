Happy Radha Ashtami 2020! Also spelt as Radhashtami, this day marks the birth of Goddess Radha. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in parts of the country. Radha is also known as Goddess Mahalakshmi and on this auspicious day, devotees offer special prayers to her. One of the parts of celebrations everywhere is exchanging greetings and messages with everyone. So on the day of Radha Ashtami, people have taken to social media to share their messages of this auspicious day. Happy Radha Ashtami along with photos of Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna. Shri Radhe, Radhe Krishna and Radhashtami are trending on Twitter this morning. People are tweeting their greetings for this significant day. Radha Ashtami Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Radhastami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Goddess Radha holds immense significance for believers of Hinduism. Radha plays the role of Lord Krishna's eternal consort in mythology. Radha Krishna as a couple are known for their love for each other. On this day, people visit temples of Goddess Radha and even observe a fast to seek her blessings. The celebrations will be different this time because of the pandemic, but you can always send out your wishes over social media. So people have taken to Twitter and passing on their greetings of Radha Ashtami or Radhashtami with everyone.

Check Some Tweets Below:

Blessings of Radha Rani

Appearance Day of Mother RadhaRani 🥰🙏♥️ May RadhaRani bless you all. 🙏#Radhashtami pic.twitter.com/DYgBMfqvGE — Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) August 25, 2020

Radha Ashtami ki Shubhkamnayein!

Warm Wishes of Happiness and Love

"Warm wishes on Radha Ashtami to you and your family. May Radha Rani fill your life with all the happiness and love."#radhashtami #RadhaKrishn #radhashtami pic.twitter.com/qPWtzXPEN9 — Lokesh Mehra 🇮🇳 (@lokeshmehara121) August 26, 2020

Happy Radhashtami to Everyone

“O Queen of Vrindavana, You are The River flowing with the nectar of Mercy. Please be kind upon me, and give me a little service at Your lotus feet." —O Eternal Mother, O Supreme Hladini of Govinda, May I Always be at Your Lotus Feet. Happy Radhashtami! Radhe Radhe 🤍 pic.twitter.com/OlO1PTvCWq — ꕥ (@vaishnavisms) August 25, 2020

Blessings From Radha-Krishna

आप सभी को राधा अष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !! जय जय श्री राधे !! भगवान श्रीकृष्ण और श्री राधा रानी की कृपा आप सभी पर बनी रहें 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5rmlzL0L9n — KIRTI (@Tripathikirti21) August 26, 2020

There are many more such images, messages with quotes and greetings that are being shared online to pass on warm wishes of the day. We at LatestLY also wish all our readers Happy Radhashtami!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).