Hardik-De Kock is a dream partnership- no we are not trying to make an inappropriate suggestion here but are talking about the terrific Mumbai Indian combination that can take on any, ahem, cricket team and not what you think, or is it?! LOL. Graeme Swann, England's finest cricketer-turned-commentator in his daft mood bestowed light upon this hilarious Hardik-De Kock partnership that has nothing with the sexual connotation you are linking it with inside your head. MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match Result: Quinton De Kock Shines as Mumbai Indians Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 Wickets.

Swann tweeted out a picture from yesterday's match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders that had the names of two cricketers in partnership aka Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock, who was also btw, the Man of The Match. But it made us see the names of these players in a way we had never seen before. Obviously, it went viral in no time. In fact, it prompted Stuart MacGill, former Australian cricketer to pool in too. Netizens Hail Quinton de Kock For Leading Mumbai Indians to a Stunning 8 Wicket Win Against The Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 (Read Tweets).

If you are still unsure what we are talking about it is that the names of the two players Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock sound very similar to the terms colloquially used for male sexual parts, especially when it is put this way: Hardik-De Kock. Get it? If not, we really don't know how else to explain. But wait, check out this pic share by Swann and maybe you'll understand what we mean:

A dream partnership for someone in as daft a mood as I am today 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jEZVkogCs7 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) October 16, 2020

Here's Stuart MacGill, Former Australian Cricketer's Hilarious Response:

The question on everyone's lips- exactly how Hardik is the de Kock partnership? — stu macgill (@scgmacgill) October 16, 2020

Netizens couldn't help but come up with hilarious memes and jokes. Check out:

Oh, We Love It!

Who doesn’t love a dream partnership of Hardik and De Kock. — Emma (@emmajd81) October 16, 2020

LOL

LMAO

Whoops

Shame there's no Willey's playing — Gary Morgan (@GaryMor81378074) October 16, 2020

OMG

Michael Holding - Quinton De Kock would be some partnership!! 🤣🤣 — Rajdeep Das (@Rajdeep75259826) October 17, 2020

It is seriously raining memes with sexual innuendos and doesn't seem to get over anytime soon. People are adding in a third participant to the dream team and it is only getting more hilarious. Which one is your favourite?

