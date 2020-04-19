'How to End Phone Conversations Now That You Have Nowhere to Go' Trends on Twitter Amid Lockdown! Check Out Funny Replies That Are Winning the Internet

How to End Phone Conversations Now That You Have Nowhere to Go Trends on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

You'd be lying if you said, you haven't used some fake excuse to end a phone call ever! Sometimes when the calls get too long and you're probably not interested to talk to the person, you look for ways to say "ok, I'll have to disconnect now, will talk to you later." However, 7 out of 10 times the pretext that most people give is that they have to head out. "Gotta go! TTYL", "Have to head out, talk to you later", are some of the most common excuses that people give, but now that you have nowhere to go, what do you do? You cannot say you're heading outside because of the lockdown all of us are in because of the global pandemic!

Well, if you are wondering what to do, Twitter has your back. Netizens came up with fun and quirky ways to end calls amid lockdown, now that you can't say that you have to head outside. Twitter user, comedian, actor and writer @Blacktress has a question for everyone who is stuck at home and on the phone. And some of the answers are super hilarious! Netizens are wracking their brains about how to cut calls while you are at home social distancing from the world! Check tweet:

How are we ending phone conversations now that we don't have anywhere to go? — Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) April 18, 2020

Take a look at some of the quirky responses the question got:

I’ve been saying “ok I’m done.” And just being ok with whatever response that garners lol — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) April 18, 2020

V similar approach, or I’ll say “well I’m gonna make dinner” regardless of time of day — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) April 18, 2020

“Just pulled dinner out of the oven” pic.twitter.com/HFSyvae868 — Ry ☀️ (@RyanneOConnor) April 18, 2020

“Ok gonna go jump in the shower” meanwhile my shower is like pic.twitter.com/WUFS0sXJbh — marcoandante🇵🇷 (@marcoandante) April 18, 2020

I gotta get to the living room I’ll talk to you soon... — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) April 18, 2020

I always say “I actually haven’t eaten yet today so I gotta go” — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) April 18, 2020

I have an elderly friend who I speak to on the phone weekly. He usually tells me he has to go because he's waiting for his son to call or he has to clean. I appreciate his honestly! — caty (@snckkattck) April 18, 2020

Every conversation I've had with my mom has ended with "well that's about the time we would normally end the call so, I guess everything is bad and I'll talk to you later?" — Mackenzie Chill (@platypusgestapo) April 18, 2020

“Well, I’m gonna let you go. Text me anytime, talk soon” or “ok I’m tired bye.” — Tess, Please! (@tessplease) April 18, 2020

As an Introvert,the same way as usual, "Catch you later." Knowing full well I won't. pic.twitter.com/km0bdg4hA2 — Awkward in the body (@Shes_deathProof) April 18, 2020

i pretend to die — everett byram (@rad_milk) April 18, 2020

How amusing it is, now that we think of it, we never had to think of it before the lockdown. The quarantine period has really got people wracking their brains about so many things that we never thought we would be wondering about.