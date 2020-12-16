LGBTQ+ people in Hungary face legal and social challenges, and now it will be even more difficult for them, as the parliament has voted to redefine the concept of ‘family,’ in the country’s constitution. According to the latest report, the country’s politicians approved the bill this week, and the new law defines marriage as between a man and a woman. The law reportedly adds that the “foundation of the family is marriage and the parent-child relationship. The mother is a woman, the father is a man.” The latest move has sparked an outcry from human rights groups and LGBTQ advocates. Netizens are also sharing their opinion as they are unimpressed with the homophobic law.

The country’s MPs approved new measures weeks after a member of European Parliament József Szájer resigned from his position as he was caught attending a 25-man orgy. The amendment defines children’s sex as that assigned to them at birth. According to the latest rule, only a married couple in Hungary can adopt, with some exceptions made for single people. The Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban’s office hailed the new law, saying it was intended “to strengthen the protection of Hungarian families and the safety of our children.”

The move has sparked a debate among human rights activists and LGBTQ advocates. David Vig, director of Amnesty Hungary, was quoted in CNN report as saying, “This is a dark day for Hungary's LGBTQ community and a dark day for human rights.” Social media users are unimpressed too.

Check Tweets:

https://t.co/3aKtJ8QN7Z This makes me angry. Shouldn't happen anywhere, let alone in the EU. — President Pussy Ass Bitch - Trump Haiku (@PrezPussyAssB) December 16, 2020

Netizens Are Unimpressed!

It’s so easy to live in a happy little bubble when we have #equality but THIS is still happening all over the world and reminds us that equality is hard won and fragile. #LGBTQ #LoveIsLove #HopeNotHate 🏳️‍🌈 — Satwinder Sandhu (@SatSandhu) December 15, 2020

Discrimination Against Human Rights

Disgraceful. How can such discrimination be allowed under human rights protections? Should not be allowed in EU. — Lauren Byrne (@laurenmarybyrne) December 15, 2020

People Unhappy With the Decision

I will never understand the reasoning behind why a couple is disqualified from adopting just because they are gay. This is so sad and my heart goes out to all those affected. — Indie Heather Lee (@HeaLeeLee) December 15, 2020

A Homophobic Law

why nobody is taking about hungary? they've approved a law that ban couples of the same sex to adopt. this is so homophobic and i have not seen anything. they literally said "the mother is a woman and the dad is a man"... — celia | kinda ia (@attzfluffy) December 15, 2020

Hungary is a member of the European Union, and until now, adoption by gay couples was possible if one partner applied as a single person. Gay marriage is forbidden in the country. In May, this year, Hungary made it illegal for transgender and intersex people to change their gender on identity documents.

