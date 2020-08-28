The year of 2020 has been wild. While the world continues to battle with the pandemic, natural calamities and weather changes are also at a high. The US saw one of the strongest hurricanes in the last two days. Hurricane Laura made its landfall in Louisiana on Thursday, August 27. A hurricane with 150 mph winds falling in the "extremely dangerous" has left behind a trail of destruction. Heavy rains followed with the tropical depression in some parts and tornado warnings were issued for the night. Pictures and videos of the extremely strong winds and the aftermath have been shared on social media. Nick Underwood, a hurricane hunter with USA's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gave the rarest spectacle of flying through the hurricane!

The US weather authorities had given warnings of catastrophic impacts. The wind intensity was higher as it moved towards Louisiana and Texas coasts, almost on becoming a Category 5 classification, the highest on the scale. The intensity has thankfully weakened post the landfall. Videos of the strong winds gushing accompanied by rain in some parts have been shared on Twitter and they are scary! Nick Underwood of NOAA gave the world a view of flying into the eye of the hurricane. He went through the storm several times to collect critical data for forecasters. A minute and a half long timelapse shows passing through the hurricane on the second pass. Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall Near Cameron, Louisiana in US; 4 Killed, Extensive Damage to Property.

Watch Video of Flying Through Hurricane Laura:

Twitter users and weather dept officials have also shared footage from Louisiana to show the intensity of this storm.

Winds Affecting Structures

Structures Coming Apart

SO Spooky!

Extreme Winds From Lake Charles

Destruction Left Behind

Before and After

How The Crews Covered It

Winds With Heavy Rains

The videos look so scary! The hurricane battered the Louisiana coastline with an intensity the region has not seen in over a century. As of now, six people have been reported dead but other damage is much more.  600,000 power outages across the state and water services had also suffered some damage. Thankfully, the storm weakened during the landfall, thus avoiding further catastrophic event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).