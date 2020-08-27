Washington, August 27: Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisana with 150 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center called the hurricane "extremely dangerous." According to an update on the Weather Channel, "Wind gusts of 100-130 mph were occurring in Laura's eyewall as it moved northward through southwestern Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura neared the Category 5 status on Wednesday as it continued to creep closer toward the Texas-Louisiana border. As of 10 p.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center said Laura had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with higher gusts. That was 7 mph shy of becoming a Category 5 hurricane. Hurricane Laura to Hit US Gulf Coast as 'Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Storm', NHC Says Only Few Hours Remain to Save Lives.

Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall Near Cameron

BREAKING: #Laura has made landfall near Cameron, LA. We're LIVE as this massive hurricane continues moving inland. pic.twitter.com/IoHkfkWuKa — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 27, 2020

Hurricane Laura Map:

Hurricane Laura Map (Photo Credits: Google Map)

The National Hurricane Center warned that Laura will bring "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves" to areas near the Texas-Louisiana border and as far as 40 miles inland. The NHC further predicted floodwaters will not fully recede until several days after the storm.

