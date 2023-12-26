In the wake of widespread condemnation for his antisemitic remarks, Kanye West issued an apology on Instagram on December 26. Written entirely in Hebrew, the message acknowledged the offensive and damaging impact of his words and offered remorse to the Jewish community. West's sorry comes after his recent comments in Las Vegas, which included references to Donald Trump, Jesus and Adolf Hitler. These comments sparked widespread criticism and concern. Kanye West Returns to Instagram, Rapper Drops His First Post Saying ‘Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street Made Me Like Jewish People Again’.

Kanye West Apologises to Jewish Community:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

Kanye West Feels Sorry:

Kanye West apologizes to the Jewish community in Hebrew: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any ‘unintended outburst.’ It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning… pic.twitter.com/EgKi4HTe5P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 26, 2023

