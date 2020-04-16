Indonesian Actor Galih Ginanjar Who Claimed Ex-Wife's Vagina Smelled Like 'Salted Fish', Jailed for 2 Years

Indonesian Actor Galih Ginanjar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Galih Ginanjar, an Indonesian actor has been arrested and sentenced to two years and four months prison for claiming that his ex-wife and actress Fairuz A Rafiq's vagina smelled like salted fish. The TV actor made the comments on a popular YouTube show hosted by TV personality Rey Utami in June 2019. He was a guest on the show wherein Rey asked Galih on details about his personal life including his previous marriage to Rafiq which needed in 2015. They were married from 2011 to 2014. On the show, he also said that their "sexual intercourse "usually lasted 15 minutes" to which Rey laughed. The video was quick to go viral on social media platforms and had garnered over 3.6 million views. It was later taken down from YouTube.

As the video was being widely shared on social media platforms, Fairuz, along with her attorney, celebrity lawyer Hotman Paris Hutapea, filed a report against Galih and Rey. They were charged with criminal offences last July after a nine-month-long legal process. She claimed that 'Bau Ikan Asin', a comment made by Ginanjar, which means 'the smell of salted fish', tarred her reputation and made her centre of attraction among Indonesian local media.

Following the verdict, Rafiq took to Instagram thanking the court for its decision. The caption can be translated from Indonesian as, "A lie can cover up the truth, but not eliminate it … it’s only a matter of time until the truth is revealed. Allahu Akbar Thanks God".

Fairuz A Rafiq's Instagram Post on Court's Verdict:

In a trial held on Monday via teleconference, presiding judge Agus Widodo read the verdict explaining the different sentences given to Galih and the other two defendants, presenter Rey Utami and her husband Pablo Benua. Rey and Pablo owned the Youtube channel in which Galih made the infamous comments. Rey was sentenced to one year and four months in prison, while Pablo got one year and eight months. They were charged with immorality, humiliation, and defamation ⁠which is a part of Indonesia’s Information and Electronic Transactions Act (UU ITE).