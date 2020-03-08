International Women’s Day 2020: Google Doodle Celebrates Womanhood With 'Powerful' 3D Animated Video

Women's Day 2020 Google Doodle

Google, on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020, dedicated a special Doodle to women across the globe. The latest Google Doodle is a multi-layered 3D animated video, celebrating women coming together "throughout the world". It represents the history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations. International Women’s Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Theme to Mark IWD on March 8.

"As today’s women stand on the shoulders of those who have fought and made sacrifices in the generations past, they likewise carry the legacy of the movement forward," a statement on Google's page read. International Women's Day 2020: 'Who Started Women's Day?', 'What is the Colour And Theme for Women's Day?' Your Questions Answered.

International Women's Day 2020:

Explaining the doodle, Google said, "the mandala’s black-and-white central layer reflects women around the world during the late 1800s to the 1930s amidst labor movements. The second layer depicts women from the 1950s to the 1980s, a landmark era in the wake of pushes for gender equality and rapid changes to the status quo."

"Finally, the outer layer symbolizes women from the 1990s to the present-day, in the context of progress made from over 100 years of women’s rights movements. It pays tribute to breaking barriers from former cultural and gender roles, as women continue to question, reclaim, and redefine ideas about the roles women take on in society," it added.

The theme for International Women's Day 2020 is “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights.” It is an annual celebration and takes place in March every year. This day is celebrated for over 100 years, with first women's day celebrations taking place in 1911.