Internation Women's Day is just around the corner. The day dedicated to females is recognized by all the countries around the world. In many countries, a national holiday is observed on this day. Although the history of Women's Day takes you back in time, it was sponsored by the United Nations (UN) in the year 1975. Women's Day was celebrated for the first time in the second decade of the 20th century, first on March 19. Later the date was set on March 8 for the advancement of women's rights. Even today, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8.

When is Women's Day 2021?

Women's Day was duly initiated in the 20th century, but in the mid-19th century on March 8, 1857, some women workers in New York City, USA, demanded a better work situation and better pay. According to the report of Britannica, at that time the police crushed the demonstration with full force, but after many years, those women again put full force and formed an independent women's union. The importance of International Women's Day (IWD) grew rapidly in the 20th century to promote women's rights and end suffrage. As part of its campaign for women's upliftment, the Socialist Party of America organized the first National Women's Day in 1909, encouraged by mass meetings across the US. This sequence lasted for many years. When is Women's Day? Know The Celebration Date That's Frequently Asked on International Men's Day.

International Women's Day History Significance

Subsequently, thanks to the vigorous efforts of the famous German activist Clara Zetkin, the International Socialist Congress in 1910 agreed to the International Day of Women's Day and Public Holiday on this day. As a result, on March 19, 1911, the first IWD was held in Austria, Denmark and Germany.

