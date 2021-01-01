We have bid a goodbye, or rather a good riddance to the year of 2020. Everyone's greeting each other Happy New Year and exchanging their good wishes and messages with one another. As the clock struck midnight, everyone wished one another a very Happy New Year of 2021. People obeyed the rules and regulations and welcomed another year and decade virtually. And search engine Google is part of the celebration as well. The search giant Google has also dedicated a beautiful doodle, in their creative way. They even had a cute and colourful doodle for New Year’s Eve 2020. Happy New Year 2021, to everyone as we officially hit another year and decade with positivity and hope.

The year of 2020 may not have been the best one yet, but it sure was a memorable one. And everyone eagerly awaited to finally say Goodbye 2020. More funny memes and jokes dominated the social media space, along with greetings and wishes for the New Year. As we celebrate the first day of New Year today, Google joins in the celebration. For the New Year's Day 2021, they did not just made a doodle, but also had confetti turning up on the homepage. If one typed January 1 New Year's Day in the search bar, a shower of confetti showed up on the screen.

Let us hope the New Year 2021 is as colourful as Google depicts it. A lot of people are hopeful that it will be a great and positive start of a new beginning. And we really need a lot of it right now. With COVID-19 pandemic still looming over us, we cannot neglect the social distancing that we need to keep following, until things perfectly go back to normal. We wish all our readers, Happy New Year 2021!

