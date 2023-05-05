The birth anniversary of Karl Marx, the legendary philosopher and social thinker, is celebrated every year on May 5 across the world. Karl Heinrich Marx was also an economist, historian, sociologist, political theorist, journalist, critic of political economy, and socialist revolutionary. Marx's political and philosophical thought had an enormous influence on subsequent intellectual, economic, and political history. This year, it will be the 205th birth anniversary of the German philosopher. Marx was born on May 5, 1818, to Heinrich Marx, a successful attorney, and Henrietta Pressburg, both of Jewish descent, in Trier, Rhine province of Germany, which was under the rule of Prussia at the time. The legendary theorist played a significant role in giving voice to the discriminated proletariat class, who were burdened with high taxes and were facing exploitation. EU Chief: Don't Judge Karl Marx for His Followers' Crimes.

Marx has been described as one of the most influential figures in human history. He is typically referred to as one of the principal architects of modern social science. People across the world, including intellectuals, labour unions, artists, and political parties worldwide, have been influenced by Marx's work. On the occasion of Karl Marx’s birth anniversary, take a look at a few quotes from the great philosopher of all times.

Karl Marx Quotes

Karl Marx Quote (File Image)

Karl Marx Quotes

Karl Marx Quote (File Image)

Karl Marx Quotes

Karl Marx Quote (File Image)

Karl Marx Quotes

Karl Marx Quote (File Image)

Karl Marx Quotes

Karl Marx Quote (File Image)

Karl Marx Quotes

Karl Marx Quote (File Image)

Karl Marx Quotes

Karl Marx Quote (File Image)

Marx's critical theories about society, economics, and politics, popularly known by the term ’Marxism’, hold that human societies develop through class conflict. His best-known titles are the 1848 pamphlet The Communist Manifesto and the four-volume Das Kapital (1867–1883).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).