Ways of celebrating wedding ceremonies have changed with pre-wedding and post-wedding photoshoots gaining popularity. Couples also try and make their photos memorable by giving the most unique poses at different stunning locations. And in recent times, couples have been trying and making their photoshoot quite intimate and raunchy. From getting close in muddy farms to imitating movie scenes, photoshoots have grown from being just pictures to remember, but based on themes. However, a Kerala couple has been mocked online for their intimate wedding photoshoot. Photos show them running in tea plantations with white blankets wrapped around them. Couple's Titillating Pre-Wedding Photoshoot is Making Netizens Wonder If It's From Their Honeymoon, View Part-Sensuous-Part-NSFW Pics.

As the photos went viral, people took to social media making fun for their pictures calling it indecent and inappropriate. Lakshmi was also hit out at for "nudity". Rishi Karthikeyan married Lakshmi on September 16 but due to COVID-19 pandemic celebrations were curtailed. Funny Wedding Photoshoot of Bride Running Away With Groom's Dhoti is Going Viral on Twitter For Wrong Reasons, Know The Background Story of This Hilarious Pose.

Talking to The News Minute, Lakshmi said, "I am somebody who wears off shoulder clothes and shorts. Showing my neck or legs does not qualify as nudity. But I was hit with a storm of horrible comments when the pictures were posted on Facebook. Initially, we responded to some of the comments, but then the pictures went viral and it was overwhelming to have to respond to trolls. So we decided to ignore it." The couple also said that showing legs doesn't mean nudity as they shut down trolls. Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Shows a Suicide Scene Between To-Be Husband and Wife, Angry Netizens Slam The Idea for Mocking Such a Serious Issue.

Kerala Couple Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral!

Kerala Couple's Wedding Shoot:

Rishi said that the idea for the photoshoot was suggested by the photographer, Akhil Karthikeyan, who runs Wedding Stories Photography. He also said that both he and Lakshmi did not want the usual pre-wedding shoot where "bride and the groom, wearing traditional veshti and saree, hold hands and walk around the temple". He said that since this was a "post-wedding photoshoot", the idea perhaps was to show the fun and intimacy between a couple AFTER the wedding.

Here Are More Pictures:

Kerala Couple's 'Intimate' Wedding Pictures:

Last year, a couple's 'dirty' photoshoot in the mud had gone viral. The couple identified as Jose And Anisha was trolled online as the pictures were shared widely on social media platforms. This is not the first time that a Kerala couple's wedding photoshoot caused a furore on social media. In December last year, a couple showed solidarity for the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC protests by holding up placards. GL Arun Gopi and Asha Shekhar from Thiruvananthapuram posed for their pre-wedding photoshoot with placards with the words "No CAA" and "No NRC" on them.

