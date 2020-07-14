It is a great feat for Indians, especially for the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, who surpassed Warren Buffet’s last week and is now worth $72.4 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With this number, Ambani became the sixth richest person in the world, beating Silicon Valley tech titan Elon Musk as well as Alphabet co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Yes, the Indian Business Magnate is now richer than Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Elon Musk. Naturally, the celebration will take over the internet. With humans confined indoors, people are congratulating Ambani, with the best way they can, making memes. Accompanied by hashtag, #MukeshAmbani, Twitterati is celebrating Ambani’s inclusion from the top six of world’s billionaires' club for the first time.

To those who are unaware of the list of billionaires, here is what you should know. According to reports, Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos leads the list of billionaires with a net worth of $160.1 billion. He is followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates with $108.6 billion. LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault list third with net worth $102.8 billion, followed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with $87.9 billion and an American businessman, Steve Ballmer who with a net worth $74.6 billion.

Mukesh Ambani’s real-time net worth reportedly increased by $217 billion to $72.4 billion, and he is now close to the entire elite club of world’s top five billionaires. And of course, netizens had to celebrate his achievement, the best way they can, by sharing memes and jokes on social media. Let us check out the best one, as India’s richest man is now placed in the list of world’s ultra-rich. Mukesh Ambani Beats Alphabet Co-founder Larry Page, RIL Chairman Becomes 6th Richest Man in The World With Net Worth Over $72 Billion.

Check Tweets:

LOL

* #MukeshAmbani surpassed 2 billionaires in just 2 weeks* Jeff Bezos & Bill gates be like pic.twitter.com/TDD1cyZnFH — Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) July 14, 2020

God Be Like

#MukeshAmbani to God I want to be world's richest person GOD : pic.twitter.com/ysAleHFESf — DJ FUN HUB (@Dhananj12290137) July 14, 2020

Hahahaha

Me to Mukesh Ambani after he become the 6th richest person in the world in two weeks run..#MukeshAmbani pic.twitter.com/xoDmX9FwD1 — Sambit Patra (@SambitP27404833) July 14, 2020

Yes, He Did

#MukeshAmbani Becomes 6th Richest Person In The World... Mukesh Ambani Right Now : pic.twitter.com/jCNFtc3MGH — Khan_wasif (@thekhanwasif) July 14, 2020

Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates Be Like

Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates to #MukeshAmbani right now ! pic.twitter.com/znBnIJmeR6 — आह्म ब्रह्मास्मि (@aahmm_brahmasmI) July 14, 2020

Yess

According to reports, Ambani’s sharp climb is attributed to Reliance’s performance. Shares of the conglomerate have more than doubled from a low in March, as its digital unit got billions in investments from companies including Facebook, Silver lake and most recently, Qualcomm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).