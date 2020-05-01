Liquor Stores And Paan Shops to Open in Green Zones From May 4 With Social Distancing Norms in Phase 3 of Nationwide Lockdown in India

An alcohol outlet | Image used for representational use. (Photo Credit: Youtube)

New Delhi, May 1: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday gave relaxations to liquor stores and paan shops owners in green zones to operate during the third phase of coronavirus lockdown. However, the MHA order mentioned that the owners will have to ensure a minimum six feet distance from customers and not more five persons can be present at one time at the shop. The MHA has extended the lockdown period by another two weeks from May 4.

Issuing the order, the Home Ministry said, "Liquor stores & paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other & ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop." Lockdown in India Extended For Further 2 Weeks Beyond May 4, MHA Gives Details Of What Will Remain Open And Shut in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

Here's the MHA order:

In the same order, MHA had prohibited movement of individuals in all zones for all non-essential activities between 7 pm to 7 am. The government also permitted OPDs, medical clinics to operate in red, orange and green zones with social distancing norms during lockdown.

Apart from these, MHA allowed movement of people by air, rail and road will for select purposes. It added that religious places and places of worship will remain shut during lockdown. Also, places of large gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gyms and places of political, cultural gatherings to remain shut.