The festival of Dussehra 2020 is being celebrated today. It is one of the most significant festive occasions as it symbolises the victory of good over evil after Lord Rama defeated Ravana, the King of Lanka. Every year in the days preceding to this festive day, Ram Lila which is a dramatic reenactment of the epic of Ramayana is held in Ayodhya, Lord Rama's birthplace. Actors play a part in this Ram Leela, enacting different roles. A video from the same star-studded event has been shared online and it is going viral for Manoj Tiwari's goof up of using English words while talking to Ravana's character. Tiwari, who is enacting the role of Angad, a Vanara prince blurted out, "Ek second, Ek second" and "Hamare team ka chota sa bandar hai," refering to Hanuman during the act. A video of the exact moment using "second" and "team" words has been shared online and is going viral. Funny Videos of Ravan Dancing at Ramlila in Punjab and Ravana Effigy Travelling on an Ambulance Go Viral.

The star-studded Ram Lila or Ram Leela is being held at the Laxman Qila in Uttar Pradesh from the first day of Sharad Navratri from October 17. This programme is live streamed every evening on DD National. Ravi Kishen, Shahbaz Khan, Vindu Dara Singh are some of the actors in the large crew of this reenactment of epic story of battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. Now during one of the days, Manoj Tiwari who plays Angad is seen talking to Ravana and he seems to have forgotten the character's dialogues. While talking about Hanuman setting Lanka on fire he says, "Ek second ek second. Woh jo bandar aaya tha, Lanka jala ke chala gaya. Mujhe ghor ashcharya ho raha hai. Woh toh hamare team ka chota sa bandar hai. Bas poonch nachaya karta hai." A video clip of this scene is going viral on social media with some funny reactions.

Check The Video Here:

HINDI KA APMAAN 😲😂😂 MANOJ TIWARI se ye bhi na ho paaya. pic.twitter.com/xMbevg971C — Gabbar 3.0 (@jay_bhadrakali6) October 23, 2020

The video has been viewed close to 20,000 times and has over 321 retweets with funny responses. Check some of the reactions below:

Learn Dialogue Delivery

OMG 🤣 yeh to had hai ek second ek second team ka bandar.... Inhe koi dialogue delivery sikha do... — shammi raina (@shammiraina) October 24, 2020

Seriously!

Team ka Bandar hain .. like seriously 😂😂😂 — Priyamwada (@PriaINC) October 23, 2020

Not Funny

Was he trying to be funny? He definitely is not! https://t.co/dVJAUs5zak — Nit Ish (@nitishrikul) October 24, 2020

Ek Second, Ek Second

Na Ho Paaya!

Inse na ho payga 🤣🤣 — Avdhesh Singh (@aksingh82) October 23, 2020

This is Kalyug

While some had a good laugh, others were not impressed with such a goof-up and felt that the actors should take their roles seriously. Some have even trolled the the Rajya Sabha MP refering that he should stick to Rinkiya Ke Papa. What do you think about this goof-up? Are we in Ghor Kalyug? We will give you Ek second to think about it.

