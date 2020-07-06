Elephants are one of the most loved animals in India. Both wild and domesticated elephants are present in India and are a common sight. Especially in south India, they have paraded during temple festivals and even people take care of them at home. They often have a big fan base and are receiving a lot of time. One such jumbo that lives at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in the town of Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu has gone viral for its hairstyle. The adorable elephant has got a new haircut and netizens cannot get over how cute she looks infringes. In fact, due to the hairstyle, the elephant is now known as 'Bob-cut Sengamalam'. Bihar Man Mohammad Akhtar Donates 6.25-Acre Land to Two Elephants Moti And Rani Despite Threat to Life From Unhappy Family, Twitterati Applaud Man's Kindness.

Pictures of the elephant were shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Sudhar Ramen with the caption, "She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hairstyle. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu." Sengamalam was brought to the Rajagopalaswamy Temple from Kerala in 2003. Her mahout, S Rajagopal is who gave her the new hairstyle. According to them, the cutting and maintaining of the hair require a lot of care. Sengamalam's hair is washed three times a day during the summers and at least once a day otherwise. Spotted! Moo, Dachshund That Has Fur Like a Dalmatian is Internet's Latest Dog Sensation (View Adorable Pics)

The photos were quick to go viral on the internet with people praising the mahout for maintaining the elephant's hair so well. And netizens have fallen in love with the elephant. Netizens also commented on the photos saying that the elephant's hairstyle looked like the one they had during childhood.

