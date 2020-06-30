Were you missing out on an internet sensation pooch? Well, then Moo from Miami fits the bill. An adorable dachshund breed, Moo is unique with its spotty appearance. It's black and white spotty fur can be easily mistaken for a Dalmatian breed. And his very unique appearance has made Moo a lovable pooch on Instagram. Pictures of this adorable dog have been needless to say going viral. In just about 50 posts Moo in Miami has over 13,000 followers. Okay, that may be less for some but Moo is new to the gram. Dog With Super Long Nose Becomes Internet Sensation! View Pictures And Videos of Eris, a Borzoi Sighthound Going Viral on Social Media.

Moo is seven-months-old canine owned by owner Victoria Hoffman in Miami. His head is black like a regular canine but below the neck, Moo has black and white spots. His entire body is black and white spots and a little of his tail is black again. The appearance is too distinct, some many even wonder is he's a crossbreed. Talking about her pooch, Hoffman told DailyMail, "Lots of people think he is wearing a coat or pajamas at first, and they're surprised to find that it's actually just his natural coat." Adorable Dog Goes Viral For Balancing Objects on His Head! See Pictures of Harlso Perfectly Holding Everything From Roses to Doughnuts!

Check Pics of Moo the Unique Dachshund:

Oh Those Eyes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗰOO🖤 (@moo_in_miami) on Jun 26, 2020 at 5:58am PDT

Moo Gives a Side Eye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗰOO🖤 (@moo_in_miami) on May 28, 2020 at 1:34pm PDT

Moo Has a Dolly Parton Challenge Too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗰOO🖤 (@moo_in_miami) on Jun 7, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

So Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗰOO🖤 (@moo_in_miami) on Jun 16, 2020 at 7:29am PDT

Moo Can Pass off as Cow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗰOO🖤 (@moo_in_miami) on Jun 24, 2020 at 5:54pm PDT

Blep

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗰOO🖤 (@moo_in_miami) on Jun 19, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

Doesn't he look handsome? It is no wonder that people often stop Moo while on his walks and take pictures of him. The internet has enough dogs going viral, remember Rae, the Golden unicorn pup? The little doggo went viral for a little extra ear on his head and it makes him look adorable! Now Moo's an addition for his unique looks too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).