Bihar Man Mohammad Akhtar Donates 6.25-Acre Land to Two Elephants Moti And Rani Despite Threat to Life From Unhappy Family, Twitterati Applaud Man's Kindness

Bihar man gives land to elephants (Photo Credits: ANI Twitter)

The brutal death of an elephant in Kerala was a tragic incident that left many of us heartbroken. While the incident continues to be investigated, a piece of pleasant news from Bihar is here to warm your hearts. 50-year-old Mohammad Akhtar from Janipur in Phulwari Sharif near Patna in Bihar has given his entire land to two elephants Moti, aged 20 and 15 aged 15. He gave 6.25-acre land to the elephants so that they do not have to go in search of food when after his lifetime. He said that the elephants are his family and one of them even saved his life from a criminal. However, he is now worried about his family as his family members are unhappy with his decision to give the entire land to the elephants. Elephant Dies in Kerala’s Malappuram, Forest Official Says Injuries Suggest Death Was Due to Fight With Another Elephant.

Narrating the incident when Moti saved his life, Mohammad Akhtar said, "Moti had gone along with a mahout to Bhojpur district's Shahpur area, where he fell ill. I had to rush there to treat him. One day, while I was asleep there, I was woken up by Moti's roar. I saw one man pointing his gun just outside the window. I ran away to save my life." He believes that some of his family members along with smugglers are trying to kill the elephant and sell it. However, he is worried for his life as he has registered the land for the elephants. Mohammad has also written to Chief the Wildlife Warden and Patna police chief about the threat to his life from family members. Bihar Animal Lover Mohammad Akhtar Gives His Entire Land to Two Elephants Moti & Rani for Saving His Life.

As the news of the man's decision went viral, social media users praised his efforts. Many applauded his kind heart and his urge to give away his wealth for the welfare of animals. As his photo was circulated with the elephants, praises filled the comments section.

Mohammad Akhtar With His Elephants:

Bihar: Akhtar Imam, an animal lover from Patna, gives his entire property to his two elephants Moti & Rani. He says, "Animals are faithful, unlike humans. I've worked for the conservation of elephants for many years. I don't want that after my death my elephants are orphaned". pic.twitter.com/W64jYsED33 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

Finally something to feel cheerful in a very long time 😃 — Prashant Singh (@thatakwardguy95) June 10, 2020

Indeed!

What a beautiful heart he has ..love you man — काफिर (@Nimmi21391997) June 10, 2020

True!

Kuchh log aise bhi❤️❤️🤗 —  भारतीय नागरिक  (@citizenofin) June 10, 2020

May His Tribe Increase!

What a great person he is. Long live man 😍😍 — simmy (@hellishtouch) June 10, 2020

Yes, We Do!

We need more indians like this now more than ever ♥️ — Shreyas 🇮🇳 (@dinoxanxus) June 10, 2020

Proud of Him!

Proud of him 🙏💫#real heroes — Kavya Jain (@KavyaJa09228794) June 10, 2020

Applause!

Mohammad also trains mahouts from his years of experience in living with the animals. He says that if the government does not take any step to save the elephants they will venture into villages in search of food. He said, "The time is not far when we would see the elephant only in books".

Talking to IANS, the animal lover who is also the chief of the Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERAWAT), an NGO said that the elephants are his family members. Elephants are a part of his family heritage and Moti and Rani are the 'children' of those elephants. He added, "I have lived with them since my childhood. The two are my family members." He added, "I gave my 6.25-acre land to the two elephants to ensure that when I am not alive, the animals do not suffer hunger."