2020 seems to be surprising everyone with every passing month. While the world's braving a pandemic among other things, a mysterious object fell from the sky in the Jalore district of Rajasthan this morning. It is apparently a metallic meteorite that weighed almost 2.8 kgs. A picture of this object has been shared on Twitter and needless to say, people are amused. Some spell bounded, other's calling it an alien's mask. It is yet to be ascertained about what exactly is the nature of this mysterious meteorite-like object.

As per reports, the object fell at Sanchore near Gayatri College in Jalore district of Rajasthan following a loud sound at 7 AM in the morning. The object sunk 4 to 5 feet into the earth. Locals gathered around to see what it was. A police team reached the spot and it was carefully taken out. This metallic object was examined thoroughly and weighed about 2.78 kgs. It was hot at the time it was extracted and was later kept in a glass jar which is now with the police. Meanwhile, a team of scientists have been called in for further examination. A picture of this mysterious black and silver object has been shared on Twitter by a journalist and people are amused. Meteorite: Celestial Object Found in Madhubani Brought to Patna Museum in Bihar.

Check Pic of The Mysterious Object Here:

#Rajasthan Meteorite like object falls in Sanchor area in Jalore district at 7 AM on Friday , (June 19 , 2020 ) The object weighs 2.78 Kg approx As per geologists it is a metallic meteorite - very rare and most valuable. @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/6upY31jPLF — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) June 19, 2020

Looks so fascinating, right? While some Twitter users were fascinated others related it to the extra-terrestrials. Check some of the reactions below.

Aliens Are Dropping Masks

Aliens are here or maybe their mask 😀 https://t.co/pJKmmzqqFa — Farhana فرحانہ (@FarhanaCvg) June 19, 2020

Seen My Mask?

Did anyone find my mask? pic.twitter.com/kFaFID8Ne3 — Swapnil Deshpande (@swapsd) June 19, 2020

Come in The Wrong Year, Bro!

This has come down in wrong year. — Ashutosh arya (@meashu291) June 19, 2020

Reaction Face

Or is it Some Engine Part?

Some engine part nut melted🤔🙄 — RajeshG (@garajesh31) June 19, 2020

Have They Landed

Aliens have landed 👽 https://t.co/KkcQ4nqldg — Sardar Nasir Ali Khan (@RJNASIROFFICIAL) June 19, 2020

On a more serious note, if it is indeed a meteorite object than it is an exciting find for the scientific community. This also reminds us of another time at the early start of this year, when a meteor crashed into a factory at Rajasthan's Alwar village. The illuminating fall was recorded on a CCTV camera of the factory. Regarding the latest find, we will have to wait till there's any update from the scientific field experts about the nature of this object.

