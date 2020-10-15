The urge to go viral on social media is going out of hand with cases of people capturing even sensitive issues to gain popularity on the rise. The most recent incident involves people shooting videos illegally of a lion in its natural habitat hunting and preying on a bison. However, Director-Corporate Affairs, RS MP (AP) who is also known to be wildlife enthusiast, Parimal Nathwani took to Twitter to shame a bunch of people who were taking videos of a lion hunting in the Gir Forest. He called them out for performing such stunts for "cheap popularity" and also tagged the forest department of Gujarat on his post. He also tagged Ganpatsinh Vasava who is from the Forest & Tourism Department, Gujarat as well as the official account of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. Lion Rips Off Man’s Arm Partly While Sleeping in Camp During Luxury Safari in Tanzania.

He wrote in the tweet that it was, "Disheartening to see people illegally taking videos of Lion hunting in #Gir to get cheap publicity on social media. This is totally against the spirit of #Lion conservation. I hope the guilty are apprehended & punished." He attached the video that clearly showed people risking their lives to get a shot of the lion hunting the animal. People can be seen holding their phone cameras and going closer to the lion who is jumping on its prey. Viral Video of Lion Cubs Discovering All-New Seesaw in the Wild Will Leave You Smiling From Ear to Ear!

Take a look at the tweet shared by MP Parimal Nathwani:

Disheartening to see people illegally taking videos of Lion hunting in #Gir to get cheap publicity on social media. This is totally against the spirit of #Lion conservation. I hope the guilty are apprehended & punished.@GujForestDept @Ganpatsinhv @moefcc pic.twitter.com/GREFzjGwNw — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) October 15, 2020

This is not only dangerous to the lives of men in the video but also encroachment in the natural space of the wild animals. Parimal Nathwani urged the authority to take proper action against these people via the tweet. A response is being awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).