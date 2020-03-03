Mumbai Police Traffic Cop Helps SSC Students Reach Examination Centre on Time by Helping Them to Catch a Rick and Avoid Long Queues

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The SSC Board exams have begun today in the state of Maharashtra. The board exams are one of the most important times in the life of any student, as it culminates the school academic learning. Reaching the exam hall on time is one of the most important concerns for any student. A Twitter user noticed how a Mumbai Police traffic cop helped one of the students to get to her centre in time. The Mumbai Police Twitter account acknowledged and gave out their best wishes to all the students who are appearing for exams today. 'Honk More Wait More'! Mumbai Traffic Police Introduces The Punishing Signal to Teach Honking Drivers a Lesson (Watch Video).

Mumbai Police have time and again helped people in need and are quite active of their Twitter account to offer help. Twitter user Rahull Raut who goes by the username @MisterRatty posted a small incident he witnessed this morning at Khar. He wrote of a few students who were waiting in the long queue outside Khar station and skimming through their notes. A traffic cop noticed them and asked one of them if they had their exams today. When the student nodded, the cop helped her get a rickshaw, without having to wait in the queue. The cop also gave them good luck wishes for the exam. Mumbai Police Twitter account took notice of this incident and wrote, "We are happy to have been able to help a student in overcoming at least one of them!" Woman Gets Help From Mumbai Police After Complaining Against 'Torture' by Husband in Video on Twitter.

Check Twitter User's Tweet About Mumbai Police Helping SSC Students:

Witnessed the sweetest, kindest act today. At Khat Station there’s always a long queue for Rickshaws. A few students nervously waited while going through their notes. You know how last minute glances like these are important. ... — Rahull Raut (@MisterRatty) March 3, 2020

A @MumbaiPolice traffic cop noticed this and asked the student if she had exams today, the student promptly nodded. He asked her to step out of the line, stopped a rickshaw for her and sent her away with a “Good luck for your exams!” saving her valuable time. — Rahull Raut (@MisterRatty) March 3, 2020

Check Mumbai Police's Response:

First day of exam has its own share of challenges. We are happy to have been able to help a student in overcoming at least one of them! Mumbai Police sends best wishes to all the students appearing for SSC Board Exams starting today. #AllTheBest #sscexams @MisterRatty pic.twitter.com/vBut2QVOkk — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 3, 2020

Mumbai Police have been quite helpful to its citizens. A few days ago, a man who had suicidal thoughts tweeted to them asking what is the punishment of committing suicide? The cops sought his information and reached out to him, just in time before he took any extreme step. The Mumbai Police Twitter account has helped people in need and this act of kindness towards exam students is just another example.