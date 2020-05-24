Mumbai Police Use Robert Pattinson's Batman Look to Show How 'NOT' to Wear a Mask Amid COVID-19 (View Pic)

Batman (Photo Credits: Mumbai/Police)

One of the biggest safety measures against coronavirus has been face masks and they seem to quickly become the new normal. In times of COVID-19 there's no stepping outside without a mask and one of its key purposes is to keep your mouth covered so as to prevent one from getting infected with this virus that hits the respiratory system. As per health experts, the most common way you can contact the virus is through your hands and hence we have been warned against touching our faces which is yet another thing that a mask prevents. In the pre-coronavirus days, the only kind of masks we knew were those synonymous with our superheroes. Paatal Lok Is Passé, Grih Lok Is In; Mumbai Police Gives a Cool Meme Twist to Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Video Web Series To Raise Awareness on COVID-19 (View Tweet).

Mumbai Police's Twitter account is known to be creative whilst spreading awareness about things and recently, they often pick up on pop culture trends to do so. Recently, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared a new post to raise awareness about wearing masks and did so with a Batman still of Robert Pattinson from Matt Reeves' The Batman. As we know, the Batman mask covers merely his eyes and not the nose and mouth, the tweet mentioned, "How not to wear a mask! #BATforsafetyMAN." Mumbai Police Uses a Witty 'Paatal Lok' Meme to Spread Awareness Against Fake WhatsApp News (View Pic).

Check Out Mumbai Police's Tweet Here:

Recently, the Mumbai Police had also shared a hilarious meme from the much-talked-about show, Paataal Lok to raise awareness on COVID-19. "Grih-Lok is the safest!" wrote their Twitter handle emphasising on staying at home amid this crisis.