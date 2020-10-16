It’s time for the result! The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 today, October 16 at 4:00 pm. The air is filled with tension. After the constant struggle, online campaigns urging the government to postpone the exams, students had appeared in the entrance test, following the NTA set guidelines and rules. As the hour is passing, the tension, obviously is increasing. This is why #NEETResult2020 is currently trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes. Students, like almost every result day use humour to beat the tension in the air as they patiently wait for NTA to declare the medical entrance exam result today.

NEET 2020 was held on September 13. A majority of the medical aspirants were against appearing in the entrance exam, fearing the health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They initiated social media campaign online demanding a postponement on the entrance exam. But it was denied, and NEET 2020 was conducted on September 13. For those who could not appear on the entrance exam date, NTA held a re-exam on October 14, following the Supreme Court’s order.

As the hours are passing by, NEET-UG candidates are desperately waiting for their results to be up on the NTA site, at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. To beat the tension, they are using humour. This is why #NEETResult funny memes and jokes flooded the Twitter timeline, with students waiting for their scores to be out today.

If we score less marks and my friend score even 1 mark more he be like :👇 😹 #NEETRESULTS pic.twitter.com/j1xKUjqBgY — Aman🇮🇳 (@Amanb1971) October 16, 2020

All the best to all future doctors and if you would not get good score then no need to be sad because you have many opportunities if not in our country then outside the country, even I'm also a foreign medical student.#NEETRESULTS — Abhi (@Abhi51875587) October 16, 2020

Good Luck To All The Aspirants Of NEET-UG-2020. You may or may not get selected but it doesn't mean that your life door has been closed. Maybe You Deserve more better in life than ever. So guys don't lose hope and a vry best of luck for ur future.#NEET2020RESULTS#NEETRESULTS — Joybrata Bhatt (@BhattJoybrata) October 16, 2020

#NEETRESULTS Students waiting for their results be like. Sbka yhi haal hai kya 😆😅 pic.twitter.com/ZJJ6SbwU03 — Aashu (@Aashuto68768609) October 16, 2020

Aren’t they hilarious? Humour seems to be the best to beat the tension and strain; we all go through. While we keep the jokes aside, we wish the candidates all the very best for their result. We hope you all qualify the national medical entrance exam with flying colours. And even if some of you don’t, we urge them not to lose hope and appear in the entrance exam in the coming year again.

