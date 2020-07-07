One of the worst parts of quarantine is that you can't meet your loved ones. To be months together at home without our people is need difficult. And the adorable video shows two children in Brooklyn, New York catching up after months of being not able to meet each other. The clip shows two three-year-olds running towards each other and hugging and jumping in joy on the meeting. It seems the mothers of both the boys planned the secret meeting to surprise them. And indeed the little ones were more than happy. Cute Video of Two Little Best-friends Reuniting With a Tight Hug After Months of Lockdown in Beijing Will Leave You With a Smile.

One of their mothers who filmed the beautiful reunion said that the two had been together in daycare for two years. They now share a beautiful bond which extends to the mothers also. Sharing the video the woman who filmed the clip wrote, "Months have gone by and they both have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together." In the video, the mom can be heard asking her unsuspecting son, "Who do you think we are meeting?" He can be heard saying no, until he sees his friend in distant. He runs towards him and meets in a hug. Ducking Friendship! Video of 11 Ducks Meeting Daily to Swim Together is Giving People Major BFF Goals.

Surprise Reunion of Friends After Months of Quarantine:

Mom surprises son with best friend reunion after months of quarantine 🤗 pic.twitter.com/tezIFBXsQm — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 6, 2020

She also said, "Once things started calming down in the world, we said enough is enough. Our little men shouldn't have to suffer any longer and we set up a surprise play date. We are so happy I got it on camera! It warmed our hearts and gave us something to smile about!" Isn't that a heartwarming video? We hope their friendship flourishes and continues to stay strong always.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).