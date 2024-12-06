The world is a bizarre place, and seeing what’s going on is even more bizarre. Be it food, thoughts, or even holding a worldwide record, some people have bizarre fetishes—yes, sexual fetishes. This caused OnlyFans star Lillian Phillips, known as Lily Phillips online, to turn heads. The moment she shared on social media that she had slept with 101 men in just 14 hours, the internet went wild. Now, she is on a mission to do something even bigger. Who Is Lily Phillips? Meet OnlyFans Creator Lillian Phillips With Bizarre Fetish To Become ‘First Woman To Sleep With Record 1,000 Men in 24 Hours,’ Watch Viral Video.

Meet Lily Philips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

Lily Phillips Recruiting 1,000 Men for Record-Breaking 24-Hour Challenge

This OnlyFans star has now set her sights even higher, of course, on sex, and has announced her next move: to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours, which is 1,440 minutes despite doctors warning. In a viral Instagram reel, she states she will be “the first woman to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours.” No doubt, the video spread like wildfire. Imagine revealing your answer when asked, ‘What’s your body count?’ Sexual fetishes have always been kept under wraps, but now, embarking on such a mission requires training. The 23-year-old has reportedly begun training in preparation for this endeavour.

For the past several months, she’s been preparing herself to sleep with as many people as possible, to create a one-of-a-kind achievement no woman has managed before. To make this happen, participants from around the globe are being recruited via email, and from the countless applications, 1,000 individuals will be chosen. Dubbed the ‘Record-Breaking Event of the Year,’ the event is set to take place in January 2025. No netizens simply can't stop talking about it and have shared their opinion. . Lily Phillips’ New Viral Video: After Sleeping With 101 Men, OnlyFans Star Lillian Phillips Announces To Have Sex With 1000 Men in 24 Hours, Watch Instagram Reel.

Lily Phillips Aims To Smash World Record by Sleeping With 1,000 Men in 24 Hours, Recruiting Participants via Email

Woman films the aftermath of sleeping with 100 men in 14 hours 😐 pic.twitter.com/pMNRVVuWHA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 24, 2024

Betting?

People are currently betting on the # of men Lily Phillips will sleep with in 24 hours she’s going for 1000 to break the world record pic.twitter.com/NFYXKrt9sy — Pookie (@PookiesParadise) December 5, 2024

No Comments

🚨 WTF: OF thot Lily Phillips is aiming for a body count of 1,000 men in 24 hours to break the world record—people are betting on the number on Polymarket. pic.twitter.com/JZ0GQGhgs1 — Irrelevant News (@IrrelevantFeed) December 5, 2024

Recently in The Reality Check podcast, Phillips said that she had had sex with 101 people. “It is like a boxing match. I think I will be in pain till the end, but I have the right determination to be able to move forward."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).