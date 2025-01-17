OnlyFans models and content creators have been in the news for different reasons. Now, Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips are the ones making headlines and grabbing the spotlight. Both the OnlyFans content creator’s have massive followings on their social media accounts, and they are now rising to prominence for their bizarre claims and records. Off late, they have been stirring up controversies in a bid to break the world record for sleeping with the most men. Here’s everything you need to know about them and the controversy and the previous scandals they have been involved in. Bonnie Blue Slept With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours? OnlyFans Star Claims To Break ‘This Bizarre’ World Record, Thanks ‘Barely Legal, Barely Breathing and Husbands’ for Bonkathon.

Who Is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue is a British OnlyFans content creator who currently lives in Queensland. She rose to prominence after she was involved in several controversies. Previously, a video of her inviting barely legal 18-year-olds outside Nottingham Trent University to sleep with her went viral, with many asking for her to be cancelled. In another controversial video, she suggests that married men should cheat on their wives. In yet another video, she claimed that she had sex with hundreds of teenagers in order to educate them on sexual health. Now, she is in the spotlight again after making a bizarre claim of having slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. This claim comes after OnlyFans content creator Lily Phillips revealed her plans of sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours.

Bonnie Blue Makes Viral Claim

Who Is Lily Phillips?

Lily Phillips is a popular OnlyFans content creator. The controversial personality has a massive fanbase online, which she credits to her good looks and steamy content. She rose to prominence after a video of her the aftermath of sleeping with 101 men in just 14 hours went viral. In a post, she expressed just how much she enjoyed the experience. She then stirred up another controversy while talking about the experience in a video. When asked about whether she considered the risk of contracting HIV, her response revealed that she had no clue about how the disease was contracted. In another video, she revealed her plans to sleep with 1000 men in just 24 hours in January and break the world record; however, she did not disclose the date yet. But she also said that she had been training for the event for several months in order to fulfil her target. Lily Phillips Viral Videos and Pictures: OnlyFans Star Lillian Phillips Who Aims To Have Sex With 1,000 Men in 24 Hours Begins 'Training' To Create Bizarre Record.

There seems to be a bizarre and undisclosed rivalry that seems to be going on between the two women, as they keep trying to outdo each other’s records for sleeping with the most men and steal the spotlight from one another. However, their antics are leading people to call them out on their behaviour, increasing the debate around them, and sparking concerns about their influence on young people.

