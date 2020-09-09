Pormhub director and ex Disney star Bella Thorne has taken over social media ever since she made a debut on the XXX platform OnlyFans. However, within a week of her debut, she didn't just rake millions but also hate from countless sex workers, XXX influencers and erotic celebs. She has been accused of "scamming" OnlyFans sex workers which the XXX platform and the Thorne herself have denied. However, the accusations don't seem to stop and this time it is "sex worker" and Youtube creator Trisha Paytas who made a whole video accusing Bella Thorne for being a "scam artist" who is "cash-grabbing" on the XXX platform.

Paytas recently announced that she was making her VIP page on OnlyFans completely free as a gesture of goodwill towards subscribers however, she also talked about Bella Thorne and brought up the whole nude photocontroversy a “scam” and an example of “clickbait,” Paytas argued that Thorney’s actions made other sex workers and adult content creators look bad. Pornhub Director Bella Thorne's Sister Kaili Joined OnlyFans BUT Her Derogatory Remarks Against Sex Workers on the XXX Platform Is Making Things Worse.

“The whole Bella Thorne thing kind of gave a bad name to OnlyFans, which kind of sucks, I’m not going to lie,” Paytas said. She argued that to claim a photo would be a full nude when it wasn’t made Thorne a “liar” and a “scam artist.” Paytas also said she’d been a sex worker her entire adult life, and she “respected herself” because she was honest with her clients. Bella Thorne Set to Win PornHub’s ‘Vision Award’ for Her XXX Debut Project at the Annual PornHub Awards 2019.

“I make sure everyone gets what they’re paying for and leaves happy and satisfied,” the YouTuber said. The 32-year-old called Thorne’s behavior a “cash grab,” adding that it was especially frustrating to see someone who “didn’t need [the money]” get so much when so many other OnlyFans creators were struggling. “Some people, they really have to rely on the quality of their customers,” the famous YouTuber added. Now that there were caps on the tip amounts people could receive, for example, many performers on the platform might have a harder time making ends meet. Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

It all started after the news of Bella Thorne making a $2 million in her first seven days came out. Soon OnlyFans changed its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Withing hours Bella Thorne was being blamed because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

"I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you," Thorne wrote on Twitter. "I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related." Thorne further said, "I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use ... in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry."

If the platform got a bad reputation, Paytas argued, the smaller content creators would be much likelier to suffer financially—while Thorne would not. A little background about the XXX OnlyFans: Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

