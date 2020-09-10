If you have watched The Babysitter, get ready to have your mind blown with Bella Thorne's new movie, The Babysitter: Killer Queen! Twitter is flooded with reviews, with most people branding it as the "scariest movie on Netflix". the horror-comedy also contains gore and as it released today, it is also trending on Twitter. The story follows the journey of Cole two years after he defeated a satanic cult that was led by babysitter Bee who initially seemed to a very cool babysitter. However, in the first movie, he defeats the gang but now nobody believes Cole's narrative. Bee has gone missing and his friends and family think he has gone crazy. You have to watch to the movie to know what fun is all about. Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

The sequel to the 2017 film, The Babysitter has shocked the fans. Some are even warning others. "Don't watch the babysitter and the babysitter killer queen on netflix if you're triggered by gore and death. I was just watching it and there's so much", wrote one Twitter user. "So I just finished watching the babysitter killer queen and it was the most funny/scary movie I've seen on Netflix", said another.

Bella Thorne's XXX OnlyFans controversy has subsided currently after it stirred a storm on social media ever since she made a debut on the XXX platform OnlyFans. However, within a week of her debut, she didn't just rake millions but also hate from countless sex workers, XXX influencers and erotic celebs. She has been accused of "scamming" OnlyFans sex workers which the XXX platform and the Thorne herself have denied. Bella Thorne announced she would be joining OnlyFans and within a week she was making a $2 million. Then came the twist where OnlyFans changed its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Withing hours Bella Thorne was being blamed because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. Not many people know about the XXX platform OnlyFans. Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal.

