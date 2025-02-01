Rio de Janeiro, February 1: Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, known online as "Anna Polly," a popular OnlyFans pornstar, fell to her death on January 23 while filming a sex scene at the Mont Blanc Apart Hotel in Nova Iguaçu, Brazil. The 27-year-old's lifeless body was found in the courtyard beneath the hotel after she reportedly fell from a balcony during a threesome recording. Authorities are investigating the incident, with initial reports indicating conflicting accounts from the two men involved in the filming.

Police are treating the case with caution as they analyze CCTV footage and await autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death. According to The US Sun report, the two men present during the filming provided contradictory testimonies, raising questions about the circumstances leading to Alves’ fatal fall. Investigators from the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit have not ruled out foul play, though no arrests have been made. Alves’ mobile phone is also being examined for possible clues. Brazil Shocker: Refused Alcohol, Woman Ploughs Car Into Liquor Store Crushing 2 Employees; Video Surfaces.

Reports from the New York Post highlighted the emotional response from Alves’ boyfriend, Pedro Henrique, who was not involved in the incident but is demanding answers. He took to social media, expressing his heartbreak and calling for justice, stating that “if someone is to blame, they will pay.” Friends and colleagues described Alves as ambitious, with aspirations to expand her online career. A close friend revealed that she had big plans for her future, making her sudden death even more shocking. Animal Bestiality Turns Fatal in Brazil: Farm Worker Brutally Kicked to Death After 'Trying To Have Sex With Cow' in Samambaia.

Authorities continue to probe the case, considering all possibilities, from a tragic accident to potential foul play. The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit emphasized that the investigation remains active, with officers questioning hotel staff and reviewing available evidence. As the case unfolds, the online community mourns the loss of the OnlyFans star while her loved ones await closure on the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

