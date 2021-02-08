The season of love is upon us. While couples are all set to make each day of Valentine Week 2021 memorable, even though it is done virtually, singles once again have found memes to the rescue! Every year, Valentine Week funny memes and jokes trend on social media. And it is not new this time too! Propose Day 2021 is today, February 8 and Twitter is filled with funny memes and jokes for everyone to share laughter. Are you single AF this Valentine Week? Well, you arrived at the right place. These Propose Day 2021 hilarious reactions and images online will surely make your day.

Valentine Week 2021 starts with Rose Day on February 7. The second day of the week is Propose Day when people express their feelings to their crush. Happy Propose Day 2021 romantic messages and wishes are everywhere on the internet. But it is not the same for everyone. Besides posting the usual love-filled posts on Twitter to celebrate Propose Day, singles took a more hilarious route! Let us all be honest; the funny memes and jokes are more fun to look at during the Valentine Week.

So, if you are single this year, check out the best reactions on Twitter. Propose Day 2021 funny memes and jokes are hilarious. If you like it too, you may join the bandwagon!

Check Tweets:

LOL

#ValentineWeek is trending early in the morning Single af me 😂🥺 pic.twitter.com/y8PUfOnOxu — dpkememes (@_Dptweets7) February 8, 2021

Social Distancing Must!

Relatable Much, Singles?

Me for next 7 days...! #ValentineWeek pic.twitter.com/86DwImOxWf — Í R F A N 💞 (@DinSab5) February 7, 2021

Hahaha

When I propose to my crush Me to frnds :#ValentineWeek pic.twitter.com/nY4FRJ6abG — Vivek Upadhyay (@vkay0808) February 8, 2021

Why?

ROFL

Singles Be Like

#ProposeDay2021 #ValentineWeek Someone: Aaj propose day hai tera kya plan hai Single me: pic.twitter.com/hIVPL1LH1m — Arshan Ali (@ArshanA46169103) February 8, 2021

Aren’t they hilarious? Some of the jokes are so relatable that it will make your jaws hurt out of laughter. Above all, it is okay to be single! Valentine Week can be tough and frustrating on those who do not have a significant other, but you can make it fun, just by sharing some light-hearted content. Single or not, we wish Happy Propose Day 2021, to everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).