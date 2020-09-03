Ever since the Chinese app PUBG has been banned, there are a group of people who are happy beyond belief- PARENTS. Tired of seeing their kids devote the entire time on this popular gaming app PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), parents finally breathe a sigh of relief. Funny memes and jokes about desi memes enjoying PUBG ban in India have flooded social media. Moreover, amid the whole campaign to encourage "Made in India" apps, a fake piece of news that PUBG aka PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, will be replaced by Indian app called "JioG" is going viral on Twitter. Yes, fans are making funny memes and jokes about Indian owned "JioG", hypothetically launched by Reliance, will take over the gaming market as a replacement to PUBG. Although, it is not true, fans cannot stop LOLing at the hilarious memes and jokes. Is PUBG a Chinese App? Here's Everything You Need to About Developers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Gaming App Banned in India

In the month of June, TikTok was banned in India but confusion about the ban of PUBG still existed. The time when TikTok was banned in India PUBG lovers made memes thanking that PUBG was spared and now TikTokers are taking a dig at PUBG players in a fun way making funny memes and jokes. PUBG Banned in India: Gaming App Among 118 Other Mobile Apps Banned by Modi Government; Check Complete List.

Check out Funny PUBG memes and Jokes:

On Wednesday, September 2, the Indian government banned 118 more apps, including PUBG Mobile, Baidu and several VPNs that allowed access to TikTok. The ban followed the recent Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally. Other Chinese apps in the banned list were Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE, Photo Gallery HD & Editor, WeChat Work & WeChat, Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos, AppLock, AppLock-Lite, Gallery HD, Camcard Business, FaceU along with VPN for TikTok.

