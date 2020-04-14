Pune Police Twitter Account Wins Hearts Again, Intercepts Conversation of Two People Planning to Meet Up Before May 3, Gives a Witty Reply

Pune Police reply (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Just this morning, PM Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown for Coronavirus has been extended till May 3. Also, until April 20, a lot of regions will be closely monitored whether the lockdown has been followed strictly. So there is no way, people will be able to move out of their homes so easily and police are ensuring there are no violators. Pune Police's reply to a Twitter conversation of two users planning to meet before May 3 as they live right across the street is now winning the hearts of netizens. They asked to be a part of this meeting and join their company for longer. On April Fools' Day 2020, Mumbai and Pune Police Spread Awareness on 'Not Being a Fool' by Posting Witty Tweets.

A Twitter user named Parth @ParthEkal tweeted that May 3 is too long and he cannot abide by it. To his tweet, another user named Indrajeet replied, they can meet sometime before. When the first user Parth said, they could meet right now as they live just 1 street across, Pune Police intercepted their conversation and asked to join along. Their funny reply on giving the two a company for longer has impressed netizens. This is not the first time, Pune police have played a witty role in a conversation. Once a user asked them for a woman's number and their reply to him was a savage one.

Check The Twitter Conversation Between Two Users:

3rd May tak nahi hoega sorry — Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020

We'll meet uske pehele kabhi toh — Indrajeet (@_Indrajeet__) April 14, 2020

Let's Meet Right Now?

Jaggu we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi — Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020

Here's Pune Police's Reply to Join Their Plan:

Hey! Even we'd like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? https://t.co/TnJOROnmgy — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

It means, just let us know when and where and they'd join along. Their reply is going viral and people cannot stop laughing at it. While some of them questioned on them intercepting a conversation, most people loved their response. Check some tweets below:

Wants to Know Your Location

Wants to Know Your Location 😂😂👌👌👌 Superb Initiative....!! Jai hind .. — Shiv Yadav (@ShivHindu879) April 14, 2020

Hilarious

Hahhaa..This is hilarious. Person behind this handle is wittiest. Bhaaaari — quarantined sawaj (@Sawaj88) April 14, 2020

More Respect

😂😂 Hamare dil me aap ke liye ijjat aur badh gai — Ram Pawar (@RamPawa34478083) April 14, 2020

Close Monitoring

Ohh M G Twitter pe bhi close monitoring ho rahi h 😂 — Saket (@LazyySaket) April 14, 2020

Pune Police Has a Phrase

Pune Police be like: if you're bad i'm your dad 🤣🤣 — anuj (@OffendedAnuj) April 14, 2020

Throughout this quarantine period, their social media account has been creatively spreading awareness about staying home. Using pop culture references or the latest trends, social media accounts of different police departments are ensuring they spread awareness about the current situation.