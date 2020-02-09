Pune Police's Tweet on Chocolate Day 2020 Gives Important Message of Consent

Pune police chocolate day tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The celebrations of Valentine Week 2020 are in full swing among couples with today being the third day, the Chocolate Day. Each day corresponds to a gesture of love and romance, the celebrations go on for a week before Valentine's Day. Among all the sweet messages, happy chocolate day images, quotes and the funny memes that are trending online, Pune City Police gave a very important message through their tweet this morning. Emphasising on consent in a relationship, they tweeted, "Consent first, chocolates later." The Pune city police are known to be quiet active on Twitter and stay up to date with trends and making witty tweets. Pune Police's Response to 'LSD' Tweet Wins the Internet on New Year's Eve, Twitterati Thanks Police For Funny Replies.

While chocolate as an item may seem to have a reputation of everyone's favourite, not everyone may like it as much. There are some who do not enjoy eating chocolates and using the same point, the Pune city police talks of consent. On Chocolate Day 2020, they tweeted, "Consent first, chocolates later. Because, not everyone might like them!" So apt, right? Netizens are loving how they have passed on a very important aspect of a relationship.

Check Pune City Police's Tweet on Chocolate Day 2020:

People are loving their way of sending across the message. Some people said they would give the policemen chocolates for this tweet. Sweet! This is not the first time the Pune police has impressed everyone with their responses. Just a few days ago, when a troll tried to ask a woman's number, the police gave a befitting reply to him via a tweet. They asked him to share his own number for his interest in getting the woman's phone number.

The Maharashtra Police also made a nice tweet yesterday on account of Propose Day. They tweeted, "Lookout for a partner in life, not for a partner in crime. #ChooseWisely #ProposeDay2020 #ProposeDay". So social media accounts of police departments are quiet active in spreading across messages using the latest trends.