Rabindranath Tagore Quotes & HD Images: Remembering Kabiguru on His 159th Birth Anniversary With These Motivational Sayings

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated by Bengalis across the world in remembrance of the luminary Rabindranath Tagore's birthday. According to the Gregorian calendar, Tagore was born on May 7, 1861 AD. This year, the day will be celebrated on May 7, which falls on a Thursday. His birthday is also by following the Bengali calendar on the 25th day of the Baishakh or the Boishakh month. According to which, he was born in the month of 1268.

Tagore has made a huge contribution to the field of Indian literature, art, music and others. He received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, becoming the first Indian as well non-European to be honoured with the award. Tagore has also gifted India our national anthem ‘Jana-Gana-Mana’.

On the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's 159th birth anniversary, LatestLY has curated a list of motivational sayings by Kabiguru Rabindranath Thakur.

Quote Reads: We Come Nearest to the Great When We are Great in Humility.

Quote Reads: If You Shut the Door to All Errors, Truth Will be Shut Out.

Quote Reads: Depth of Friendship Does Not Depend on Length of Acquaintance.

Quote Reads: You Cannot Cross the Sea Merely by Standing and Staring at the Water.

Quote Reads: It is Very Simple to be Happy, But It Is Very Difficult to be Simple

Quote Reads: Faith is the Bird That Feels the Light When the Dawn Is Still Dark.

On this day, grand celebrations take place in West Bengal and other Bengali dominated places. Cultural programmes and events are held to discuss the rich heritage of the work Tagore has left behind. The day is elaborately celebrated at Santiniketan in Birbhum in West Bengal, mainly in the Visva-Bharati University which was established by him. However, there will be no celebrations this year due to coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed across the country.