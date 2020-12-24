Rare in nature, albino animals have been spotted in many places across the countries. These unique creatures have a partial or complete loss of pigmentation compared to other members of their species. This year, we have spotted quite a few. Recently, a rare albino spectacled cobra was found in Uttarakhand. Snake sightings increase in the state with the onset of monsoon. Albino cobras are among the 10 rarest albino animals in the world. According to reports, four of these serpents were sighted in Haldwani of Nainital district. While the sighting is rare, in this article, we bring you the other albino animals that were spotted this year. From white sea turtles to seal pup, the pictures of these animals will leave you amazed.

White Sea Turtles

A rare white sea turtle was spotted by a group of people led by a patrol unit on the beach of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, this year. The photos of the adorable animal massively went viral on social media. The post further explained the condition, Leucism, the animal had due to which it had a unique appearance.

World’s Only Known Albino Orangutan

The world’s only known albino orangutan was spotted alive this year, in a Borneo rainforest. The animal was found after a year she was released into the wild. Named Alba, the orangutan is a blue-eyed primate covered in a fuzzy white hair.

Albino Seal Pup

An albino seal pup was born in the Tyuleny Island, east of Russia. The brown coloured pup was spotted among a community of black seals. The pictures of the animal went viral; however, scientists raised concerns that it may face rejection from other pups because of its appearance.

These are the few albino animals spotted this year at different places. It is important to note that not all white animals are albino. Some are simply light-skinned, just as the above sightings. Their appearance makes them different among other species in its community.

