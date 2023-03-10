Renee Gracie, a star of the XXX world of OnlyFans, is apparently set to retake the reins. The previous two-time participant in the Bathurst 1000 is pursuing his goal of returning to the biggest race in Australia. Everyone that is a Renee Gracie fan knows that Gracie turned her life around by entering the world of XXX content and has tried to compete in the big race after taking a break from the sport previously. As part of a plan to compete at Bathurst, she disclosed plans to spend $1 million to make a comeback by purchasing her own team in 2021. Officials from Supercars at the time chose not to comment on the story, calling it nothing more than a marketing gimmick to draw attention to her explicit content website. Meet Renee Gracie, Australian Racer-Turned-Pornstar, Says ‘It Has Been the Best Thing I Have Done’ After Joining the Adult Industry.

But now that a camera crew will be following the 28-year-old for a documentary that Stan Sport will release, the dream of competing in the great race is once again in the limelight. Revealed: Renee Gracie, a documentary, will track the adult performer as she makes her way back to the Bathurst 1000 and tries to qualify as a wildcard. After participating in the Carrera Cup and Super2 races, Gracie quit at the end of 2017, and she later launched explicit material on OnlyFans.

Screen Australia’s Head of Documentary, Alex West, added: “We are proud to support the talented writer/directors Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe and producer Cody Greenwood, who have a proven track record of crafting engaging documentaries."

“Not only is Revealed: Renee Gracie set to shine a necessary light on gender inequality, stigma and prejudice in sport and beyond, but it shares honest insights into Renee’s empowering origin-turned-comeback story – making for a compelling watch on Stan.” This year, the Bathurst 1000, which will take place from October 5 to 8, will serve as the first day of filming for the programme. Gracie disclosed she left Supercars without receiving a penny, and after working in a car yard, she made the decision to capitalise on her attractiveness by signing up for adult membership website XXX OnlyFans.

The native of Queensland, formerly known as the Devil Princess, started driving when she was a teenager with hopes of competing in a US NASCAR title. Her well-known account has allowed her to make much more money from paying subscribers who watch her XXX content than she ever did driving. The change has paid off; according to Gracie, she made more than $500,000 in a single month in 2020.

