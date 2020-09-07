The COVID-19 pandemic has forced students and educators to opt for virtual learning, Zoom and other video-conferencing platforms are being used to hold online classes. While there have been instances of hackers and some ‘zoombombing’ participants, a group of students were disrupted by a burglary that took place at one of the students’ house during the call. The incident happened in Ecuador. The student, a young girl, was the victim of a break-in at her home, while she was in the middle of her zoom class. The terrifying moment was captured in the zoom video, which has now gone viral online. Thanks to the other participants and their quick move to call the police, the robbers were identified and got arrested. Zoom Announces New Features to Enhance Student & Classroom Engagement.

The victim, whose name on Zoom appears as Majo, was muted throughout the video. She turns around to face her bedroom door, likely hearing the intruders. She stood up and was shocked when the robbers came in with what seems to be one of her family members and thieves push them both off-screen. At this point, the rest of the student participants unmuted themselves and alerted the professor that she was being robbed. Video of Couple Having SEX During Rio de Janeiro Council Zoom Video Conference Goes Viral!

One of the students immediately called the police. For the rest of the video, Majo’s computer camera was knocked over. According to media reports, the robbers took her laptop. The video went viral soon, as it was posted on Reddit.

Watch Video:

After the clip went viral, it caught at the attention of many, including María Paula Romo, the minister of the interior in Ecuador. Romo confirmed via tweet that the four men were arrested later that day.

Robbers Are Arrested!

🚨 CAPTURADOS La @PoliciaEcuador capturó de inmediato a los responsables del robo de una vivienda en Ambato. El hecho fue grabado en video, mientras una estudiante recibía clases en línea. #BuenTrabajoPolicíaEc #CombateAlDelito (Rectificación de imagen) pic.twitter.com/0LYngbC6Sp — María Paula Romo (@mariapaularomo) September 4, 2020

The student’s laptop was recovered. Any injuries during the incident have not been reported. Because of the pandemic, schools and other institutions opted for virtual classes to keep the students engaged and continue the academic year.

