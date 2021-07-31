Washington, July 31: A 31-year-old sales representative from the United States has made it to the Guinness Book Of World Records for having the world’s largest mouth gape by any woman. Samantha Ramsdell won the Guinness World Record in the female category. She is a resident of the Connecticut area of the New England region. Samantha Ramsdell has a larger-than-life mouth that stretches at a massive 6.52 cm, which is around 2.56 inches. British Couple Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Height Difference.

Ramsdell has been confirmed for having the world’s largest mouth gape (female) after one of her videos went viral on the video app, TikTok. She has more than a million followers on TikTok. She told Guinness, “Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it’s great because now it’s like one of the biggest, best things about me.” Zorawar Singh Creates New Guinness World Record With 147 Skips on Roller Skates in 30 Seconds.

Here Is The Interview Of Samatha Ramsdell:

Recently, the Guinness team went met Sam in her local dentist’s office in South Norwalk, Connecticut. An official adjudicator was also present there to measure her gape for the Guinness World Records title. Digital callipers were used to calculate the length and width of Ramsdell’s mouth. She claimed that she could fit a whole apple in her mouth.

Ramsdell is a sales representative by profession and started uploading videos on TikTok to her uniqueness. Notably, no one in her family had such a big mouth. The 31-year-old woman told the Guinness that during her childhood, she was often bullied, and other children used to make fun of her. Ramswell also encouraged those who have large body parts or something unique to go for the Guinness World Records title. The 31-year-old started a page on TikTok in 2019, and within three months, she had closed to one million followers. She now has 1.7 million followers on the video app.

